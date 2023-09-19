Bryan Adams Launches Box Set

Bryan Adams is releasing a box set of his three-night residency at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall.

The recordings were made in May 2022 on Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour.

The rocker’s opening half of each Royal Albert Hall performance was dedicated to a specific album. The first night saw Adams do “Cuts Like A Knife,” while the next two evenings were devoted to ”Into The Fire” and “Waking Up The Neighbors.”

The shows will be available as a vinyl set that includes the 35 songs on 4LPs plus Blu-Ray DVD, and a four CD plus Blu-Ray DVD edition.

Both are also accompanied by a 32-page photo book, and are available to pre-order now at bryanadams.lnk.to/RoyalAlbertHallBoxSetPR.

If you could put together a box set from your favorite band, what would it include?