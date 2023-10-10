Bryan Adams playing full albums at London’s Royal Albert Hall next year

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Bryan Adams is returning to London’s Royal Albert Hall next year with a trio of special shows.

The three-night stand will have Adams playing a full album each night, plus other songs. It kicks off May 13 with Adams playing his 1996 album, 18 ‘Til I Die, followed on May 14 by a show celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1984 hit, Reckless, and wrapping May 15 with his 2022 release, So Happy It Hurts.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, October 13, at 9 a.m. local time.

This isn’t the first time Adams has played full albums at Royal Albert Hall. In fact, he’s releasing a new box set of his 2022 three-night stand, where he played 1983’s Cuts Like a Knife, 1987’s Into the Fire and 1991’s Waking Up the Neighbors. It’s due out December 8 and available for preorder now.

