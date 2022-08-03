Bryan Adams releasing deluxe ‘So Happy It Hurts,’ vinyl ‘Classic’ collections in October

Bryan Adams/Badams Music/BMG

A two-CD super deluxe version of Bryan Adams‘ latest studio album, So Happy It Hurts, will be released on October 28.

The expanded collection includes a bonus disc featuring 12 of the tracks that appeared on Adams’ 2022 Classic and Classic Pt. II digital albums, which originally were released in March and last week, respectively. Those albums boasted newly recorded versions of many of Bryan’s best-known tunes.

A two-LP, 14-track vinyl edition of the Classic recordings will be released on October 28, and will be available on standard back vinyl and limited-edition orange vinyl. Both versions will feature a laser etching of Adams’ silhouette on the fourth side.

You can preorder the two-CD version of So Happy It Hurts and the Classic two-LP sets now.

Coinciding with the recent release of the digital version of Classic Pt. II, Adams debuted a music video for his updated rendition of his 1998 single “When You’re Gone,” a duet with Melanie C of the Spice Girls. Bryan also recently premiered a video for the So Happy It Hurts track “I Ain’t Worth S*** Without You” that was shot on the stage of London’s historic Royal Albert Hall.

Here’s the track list for the super deluxe So Happy It Hurts package:

Disc 1

“So Happy It Hurts”

“Never Gonna Rain”

“You Lift Me Up”

“I’ve Been Looking for You”

“Always Have, Always Will”

“On the Road”

“Kick A**”

“I Ain’t Worth S*** Without You”

“Let’s Do This”

“Just Like Me, Just Like You”

“Just About Gone”

“These Are the Moments That Make Up My Life”

Disc 2

“Summer of ’69”

“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”

“Run to You”

“Heaven”

“Can’t Stop This Thing We Started”

“Cuts Like a Knife”

“Please Forgive Me”

“Straight from the Heart”

“When You’re Gone” — featuring Melanie C

“Here I Am”

“Back to You”

“Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman”

And here’s Classic two-LP track list:

“Summer of ’69”

“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”

“Run to You”

“Heaven”

“Can’t Stop This Thing We Started”

“Cuts Like a Knife”

“Please Forgive Me”

“Straight from the Heart”

“Hidin’ from Love”

“When You’re Gone” — featuring Melanie C

“Here I Am”

“When You Love Someone”

“Back to You”

“Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman”

