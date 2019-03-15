Bryan Adams Reveals NSFW Meaning of “Summer of 69”

Most people think Bryan Adams is singing about a year in the song Summer of 69. Apparently not. Adams appeared on a talk show in New Zealand. The host mentioned that since Adams was born in November of 1959, he would have been only 9-years-old that fateful summer. Adams replied, “It’s not about a year. It’s a metaphor. I never said 1969.” The host responded, “Oh, It’s a metaphor for that?” Adams said, “It’s a metaphor for a great summer.” The host responded, “Of love?” Adams said, “Summer of love, exactly! Thank you very much.” Did you know this? Will it make you listen to the song differently now?