Bryan Adams to find out if he's won 2020 Junos Awards later this month

The Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys, were canceled back in March, but the nominated artists, which include Bryan Adams, at least will find out if they’re winners later this month.

The Juno ceremony will be held June 29 as a “virtual presentation” that you can watch at CBCMusic.ca/Junos starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Adams has been nominated for three honors: He’s in the running for Artist of the Year, while his 2019 album, Shine a Light, is up for the Album of the Year and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year prizes.

Adams is no stranger to Juno success, having taken home 18 awards during his long career, although the last Juno he won was in 2000, when he nabbed the Best Male Artist trophy.

Meanwhile, the late Leonard Cohen is among the nominees in the Adult Alternative Album of the Year category for his posthumous album, Thanks for the Dance.

The online ceremony will feature a number of virtual performances and celebrity presenters.

The artist with the most nominations this year is pop star Alessia Cara, with six nods. Cara had been set to host the 2020 Juno Awards ceremony back in March, but she hasn’t been confirmed as being part of the virtual event.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

