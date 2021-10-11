Bryan Adams to release new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ in March, do Las Vegas residency in November

BMG

Bryan Adams has released the title track and video for his brand-new album, So Happy It Hurts, due out next year.

Bryan says in a statement, “The title song…is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness — most importantly, human connection.”

Bryan says those themes were inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away,” he explains. “Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go.”

In the video for “So Happy It Hurts,” an upbeat rocker about the joys of hitting the road, Bryan does just that, driving a convertible with, variously, his real-life mother, a dog, a group of young girls dressed for a dance recital, a couple of women twerking, headbanging guitarists and a drummer, drag queens, a bodybuilder, and a dancing woman wearing a sari.

Bryan will no doubt perform some songs from the new album at a new residency he’s kicking off at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas starting on November 10. Those dates run through November 20.

So Happy It Hurts will be available digitally, as well as a deluxe CD, and a limited edition box set that includes a hardbound book, the album on vinyl and an autographed photo. You can pre-order the album now.

So Happy It Hurts is scheduled for release March 11, 2022.

