Bryan Adams unveils his 2022 Pirelli Calendar while battling COVID for the second time in a month

Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In addition to being a musician, Bryan Adams is also a noted photographer. On Monday, he unveiled his latest work: the 2022 edition of the legendary Pirelli calendar, which in the past has been shot by such legendary photographers as Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton and Annie Liebovitz. Unfortunately, Bryan had to participate in the event in Milan, Italy virtually, because he’s battling COVID for the second time in a month.

On Instagram, Adams revealed that he’d been hospitalized when he arrived in Italy, and wrote, “I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now.”

During the calendar launch event, Bryan said he was “O.K.,” but still had “some of the residual COVID bug.” He added, “I should be O.K. in a couple of days, I hope.”

As for the calendar, it’s titled On the Road, and it was photographed in L.A., Capri and Canada last summer. Among the artists who Bryan shot for the calendar: Cher, Jennifer Hudson, St. Vincent, Iggy Pop, Grimes, rapper Saweetie, pop stars Normani and Rita Ora, and Latin star Kali Uchis.

Bryan previously tested positive for COVID at the end of October, which required him to drop out of a planned tribute to Tina Turner at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

