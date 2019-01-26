Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Rumored to Star in “Breaking Bad” Movie

If you were happy to hear that a Breaking Bad movie was in the works, you’ll be even more happy to know that it’s a strong chance Bryan Cranston will be a part of the movie too.

According to Revenge of the Fans, Cranston is indeed included on the cast list for the film and is expected to reprise his role as Walter White.

Other names rumored to be on the cast list for the film are Jonathan Banks, Jesse Plemmons, Charles Baker, Tess Harper, Krysten Ritter, and more.

Aaron Paul is a name that wasn’t on the cast list, but that’s because he’s already been confirmed for the film.

How do you feel about the news that many of your favorite Breaking Bad characters will be part of the movie? Who is your favorite Breaking Bad character?