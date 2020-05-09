Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Want To Return For “Better Call Saul”

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are ready for their close-ups in the prequel Better Call Saul.

Both actors are waiting for the call from series creator Vince Gilligan to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

In an Instagram Livestream, Cranston said, “I don’t know how many times we’ve gotta tell Vince we’re ready to do it.”

Better Call Saul will enter its final season where we could possibly see the origins of White and Pinkman. All Vince needs to do is call.

How much extra back story would you like to see of White and Pinkman in the final season of Saul?