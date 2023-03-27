BSB’s AJ McLean Is Single! …kinda.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean SPLITS from wife Rochelle after 12 years of marriage – but estranged couple say separation is ‘temporary’ and they hope to ‘build a stronger future’.

‘The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time.’

‘Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved,’ the statement concluded.

The couple, who share two daughters, married in 2011 after dating for six years.

(DailyMail)