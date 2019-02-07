BSO: ALL CLEAR given at Broward Judicial Complex

The Broward Judicial Complex is reopened and the Broward Sheriff’s office is issuing an all clear after a suspicious package shut down roads around the complex.
The package was rendered inert by the BSO bomb squad.

The courthouse was completely evacuated for about an hour and many of the streets around 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue were shutdown.

