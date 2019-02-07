BSO: ALL CLEAR given at Broward Judicial Complex

The Broward Judicial Complex is reopened and the Broward Sheriff’s office is issuing an all clear after a suspicious package shut down roads around the complex.
The package was rendered inert by the BSO bomb squad.
BREAKING: Broward County Courthouse evacuated after a suspicious bag was found. pic.twitter.com/j7sHm31YH2
— Jessica Lauren (@iHeartMedia_JL) February 7, 2019
The courthouse was completely evacuated for about an hour and many of the streets around 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue were shutdown.
#FLPD #TrafficAlert Motorists should avoid the area of the Broward County Courthouse, 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue, due to a @browardsheriff investigation. pic.twitter.com/TElggsVL6a
— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) February 7, 2019
Broward County Courthouse evacuated for investigation of suspicious package https://t.co/FWfv3ImcEn pic.twitter.com/MjHj0tmUAZ
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 7, 2019