BSO Investigating Suspicious Package Outside Broward Judicial Complex

Heads up! If you’ve got business in or around the Broward Judicial Complex, you might be late. A suspicious package has shut down roads around the complex. BSO and Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.

BREAKING: Broward County Courthouse evacuated after a suspicious bag was found. pic.twitter.com/j7sHm31YH2 — Jessica Lauren (@iHeartMedia_JL) February 7, 2019

The courthouse has been completely evacuated and many of the streets around 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue are shutdown.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert Motorists should avoid the area of the Broward County Courthouse, 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue, due to a @browardsheriff investigation. pic.twitter.com/TElggsVL6a — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) February 7, 2019