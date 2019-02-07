BSO Investigating Suspicious Package Outside Broward Judicial Complex

Heads up! If you’ve got business in or around the Broward Judicial Complex, you might be late. A suspicious package has shut down roads around the complex. BSO and Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.
BREAKING: Broward County Courthouse evacuated after a suspicious bag was found. pic.twitter.com/j7sHm31YH2
The courthouse has been completely evacuated and many of the streets around 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue are shutdown.
#FLPD #TrafficAlert Motorists should avoid the area of the Broward County Courthouse, 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue, due to a @browardsheriff investigation. pic.twitter.com/TElggsVL6a
Broward County Courthouse evacuated for investigation of suspicious package https://t.co/FWfv3ImcEn pic.twitter.com/MjHj0tmUAZ
