BSO Investigating Suspicious Package Outside Broward Judicial Complex

Heads up! If you’ve got business in or around the Broward Judicial Complex, you might be late. A suspicious package has shut down roads around the complex. BSO and Fort Lauderdale police are investigating.

The courthouse has been completely evacuated and many of the streets around 540 Southeast 3rd Avenue are shutdown.

