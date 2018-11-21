BSO Top Officer Resigns For Failing to Act During MSD Mass Shooting, No Not the Sheriff

One of the top law enforcement officers involved in the Parkland school shooting is stepping down, no it is not Sheriff Scott Israel.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jan Jordan announced her resignation yesterday. She was in command the day of the deadly shooting, but an investigative committee found she failed to take charge. Also, Sheriff Scott Israel put Parkland District Sergeant Brian Miller on administrative duty pending a review of his actions that day.

Parents who lost children in February’s shooting at MSD High School say Sheriff Scott Israel needs to step down as well.

They blame Israel for a policy that didn’t require officers to confront the shooter, but Israel says he has no intention of resigning.

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis vowed during his campaign to remove Sheriff Israel from office. The FDLE is investigating and will issue a report. DeSantis is sworn in in January.