Bubbles The Chimp Was Abused? I Don’t Believe This Story For One Minute!

When he was alive, one of Michael Jackson’s furry friends was Bubbles the Chimp. Jackson kept Bubbles as a pet at his Neverland Ranch.

Now, one of the world’s most well-respected primatologists says that Bubbles was abused. SAY WHAT?!?!?

Dame Jane Goodall says she thinks Bubbles was punched in the face and kicked in the stomach while under Jackson’s care. Goodall said, “I went to see him and we talked about Bubbles. I ticked him off.” Ticked who off Jane? Michael or Bubbles?

Goodall also said, “Bubbles is still alive and he’s beautiful. But when he was with Michael, he was being beaten.” Bubbles is 35-years-old and living at the Center for Great Apes in Florida.

Do you know someone who has an exotic pet? Do you think Michael could have been abusive to Bubbles? I think NOT!