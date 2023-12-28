Buble Pays Tribute To Barry Gibb

Michael Bublé pays tribute to 2023 Honoree Barry Gibb with a soulful rendition of “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart.” The Kennedy Center Honors is an annual honor given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is proud to celebrate the 46th Honorees for lifetime artistic achievements: actor and comedian Billy Crystal; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter producer, and member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb; rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick.