Buc-ee’s Gingerbread Display In Texas

A huge Buc-ee’s themed gingerbread house is on display in Texas.

Officials posted a video to social media showing off the intricate cookie creation at the tax office in Georgetown.

The gas station display is super realistic, complete with the iconic beaver sign, gas pumps, toy cars and even Tesla Superchargers.

The gingerbread display has been on display at the tax office every holiday season for six years.

If you had lots of time and lots of skill – what kind of gingerbread house/town/workplace/etc would you create?