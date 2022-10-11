Buckingham Palace Confirms Date For King Charles III’s Coronation

One-month after Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Buckingham Palace officially announced the date and details of King Charles III’s coronation.

The coronation will happen on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Charles will officially be crowned King as his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be seated by his side and will also be crowned.

A statement from the Palace said, “The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

