A hound dog named Buddy Holly is this year’s winner of Best In Show at Westminster. The 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was held Monday and yesterday in New York, and featured over 3-thousand dogs and over 200 breeds competing for the top prize. Buddy is the first ever Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen to snag the award. Earlier in the show, the 6-year-old was also named Best Hound.