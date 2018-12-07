Buddy Is Alive And Well And Pillow Fighting In Boston!

Boston firefighter Brendan Edwards wanted to spread Christmas cheer so he decided to dress up as Buddy The Elf from the movie ‘Elf’ and take to the streets for a good old-fashioned pillow fight. If you ever wondered what might happen if you hit a stranger on the streets of Boston with a pillow, check out this now viral video. Surprisingly enough people were happy to play along. Brendan brought a local news crew along and said he plans to continue to make appearances and start fights until Christmas Day.