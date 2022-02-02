Budweiser Gets The Emotions Going with Clydesdale-Canine Super Bowl Commercial

The new Budweiser ad premiered during the TODAY show Wednesday morning.

This years commercial is titled “A Clydesdale’s Journey.”

The ad features a dog and horse who both experience sadness while being separated from one another after the Clydesdale is injured.

By the end of the commercial, the horse rallies back to health with the help and faithfulness of his canine friend.

TODAY show host, Al Roker said, “You’re watching it and you’re holding your breath.”

What Super Bowl commercial do you look forward to every year?