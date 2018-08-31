Bugatti Made From LEGO Pieces Actually Drives

If you can’t afford a Bugatti Chiron sports car then start collecting LEGO blocks, you might be able to make one someday.

LEGO engineers used more than a million LEGO Technic blocks and over 2000 LEGO motors to create an actual life-size, working dream machine.

There is one catch, the actual Bugatti Chiron can reach speeds of 300 miles per hour while the LEGO car can only go about 18 miles per hour.

But the LEGO version doesn’t come with the $3 million Chiron price tag either. #Perspective

What was your first car? Does your car have a name? What is the coolest thing you have ever built by hand?