Buger King Offering a Cup of Coffee a Day for $5 a Month

Burger King Offering a Cup of Coffee a Day for $5 a Month

Burger King is trying to become the Coffee King.
Their new BK Cafe subscription lets you pay $5 a month for a free cup of coffee every day.
Here’s the catch. You have to sign up on the app and you only get one cup of coffee a day. No refills and no going back for another cup later in the day.
It’s still a good deal. Burger King charges $1 for a small coffee regularly.
How much do you spend on coffee each month? If not coffee, what is the drink you spend a lot of money on monthly?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chick-fil-A Has A Brand New Delish Drink! What’s Happening In Hollywood Today? I’ll Let You Know With Trending With Tracy on CBS12! Wendy Williams DARES To Mess With Howard Stern?! Give Me A Break. Enchanted TWO!!?!?!? Yep, It’s Coming! This Vermont Town Has A New Mayor And She Has 4 Legs! Miss Scarlett RULES The Box Office! “Gone With The Wind” BIGGEST Money Making Movie EVER!
Comments