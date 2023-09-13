Build-A-Bear Documentary ‘Unstuffed’ Heading To Freestyle

Build-A-Bear premiered its new film, ‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story’ at the Toy Fair in New York earlier this year and has since been picked up by Freestyle Digital Media.

The film is shown through the eyes of a teddy bear narrator, voiced by Jon Lovitz, and produced in a mixed-media format, including animation and storyboarded sequences.

The story “follows the furry footsteps of a single idea that reimagined not one, but two industries.”

‘Unstuffed’ will become available on digital platforms and on DVD beginning October 3.

What was your favorite stuffed animal when you were a child?