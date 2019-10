Build-a-Bear is getting ready for Frozen 2

They are releasing a Frozen 2 themed collection.

The collection comes with bears, clothes and accessories inspired by Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven (online only) and Olaf.

Elsa will have diamond-like sparkles in her white fur.

Check your local Build-a-Bear as the Frozen 2 bears should already be there.

Do you own a Build-a-Bear?