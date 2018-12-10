Build-a-Bear Releases Plush Grinch

Just in time for the holidays Build-A-Bear has released its plush Grinch that comes with accessories.

The green mean one sports a smirk on his face along with the official “The Grinch” logo.

To add The Grinch to your sticking it’s gonna run you about $25.50, but if you want to add a Santa suit for him to wear add $16.

Now if you really want to bring The Grinch to life, you can add a sound box that loops Grinch quotes for $7 more.

How often do you get a plush bear from Build-A-Bear? Do you like the idea of adding The Grinch for the holidays? What’s your favorite Grinch quote?