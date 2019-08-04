Build-a-Bear Reveals Deadpool Bear

When you think of the Marvel character Deadpool you tend to think of crude humor and violence, but now Build-ABear is showing you a softer side of the “Merc with a Mouth” in the form of a new bear.

The bears are being sold online as an exclusive collector’s item and even will come with a plush sword.

In true Build-ABear fashion, you can also purchase accessories like bunny ears, a mobile phone, cowboy outfit, and more.

How would you outfit your Deadpool Build-A-Bear?