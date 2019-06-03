Bumble Is Literally Hiring Someone To Travel The World For A Year

If you want to travel the globe for free and don’t mind letting strangers in on your dating life, then Bumble has the job for you.

Bumble is looking for a “global connector bee,” to travel for a year, across the globe while documenting their experiences on social media and blogs.

“It’s so important for us to advance our on-the-ground research about the global dating culture so we can optimize our product offerings for new communities and future generations,” said Vice President of Marketing at Bumble, Chelsea Maclin.

If this sounds good to you and you’re over 18, get your application in before the deadline of June 14th.

