Burger King Introduces Bigger Version of McDonald’s Big Mac

Imitation may be the biggest form of flattery but in this case, it just may be petty.

Burger King has introduced the Big King XL. The burger is awfully similar to the McDonald’s Big Mac.

The Big King XL has all of the attributes of the Big Mac: Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. The difference? The Big King doesn’t have a third piece of bread. Their patties have more meat than the Big Mac. 8.8 total ounces of beef compared to 3.2 ounces.

The Big King XL is available nationwide.

What is your favorite fast food burger?