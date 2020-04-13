Burger King is Offering Students a Free Whopper

Since students are out of school and working hard from home, Burger King wants to give students a free Whopper. However, there’s a catch. Students must use their brains to claim their whopper from April 13 to April 20. Students must download the BK app and solve any question relating to math, literature, biology, and chemistry in order to unlock the promo code. The daily questions will be found on Facebook and Instagram. However, the answers will have to be entered into the BK app in order to win a free Whopper with any purchase. Only one whopper per student. So, if you have brothers and sisters, they will have to work on winning their own Whopper. Will you participate in the Burger King Whopper giveaway?