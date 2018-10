Burger King is getting into the Halloween spirit with the release of the company’s latest drink.

The newest viral food is not a black burger but a frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry.

The drink made its debut this week and will be served until Nov. 12.

The new arrival isn’t the first of the burger chains goth-themed delights with the company featuring a black whopper in October of 2015.

