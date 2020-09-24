Burger King Selling Lots of Food in $2 Snack Box

If you’re in a rush a quick run through a drive-thru is more than likely the plan if you’re hungry, and now Burger King wants your trip to be well worth it with its new $2 Snack Box deal. With the deal, you’ll receive 10 nuggets, an order of medium fries, a cheeseburger, and a small drink for only $2. Now comes the easy part. To get the deal you just have to download the Burger King app and check out the offers section inside the app. There are some good ones in there like “Whopper Wednesdays” and other good stuff. How often do you order food from an app? How many restaurant apps do you have on your phone?