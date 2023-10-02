Burger King Set To Launch New Digital Exclusive $13 Trick Or Heat Meal Bundle Starting October 13, 2023

For the last Friday, the 13th of 2023, Burger King is offering a $13 Trick or Heat Meal Bundle starting October 13, 2023, to help fans overcome their fear of paraskevidekatriaphobia – the fear of Friday the 13th.

The Trick or Heat Meal Bundle has a Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fry, small fries, a small drink, and Hershey Sundae Pie for $13.

Royal Perks members get $13 Trick or Heat Meal Bundles in the BK App and bk.com from Oct 13-31, 2023.

Fans can get a limited-edition Burger King crown by purchasing the Trick Or Heat Meal Bundle. The crown features the ghost pepper character from the special packaging.

