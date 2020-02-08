Burger King Will Give You A Free Whopper In Exchange For A Picture Of Your Ex

Burger King has the perfect way to fill up on Valentine’s Day and forget your ex at the same time. On February 14th, at select Burger King locations in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Boston, you’ll be able to bring in a picture of your ex and exchange it for a Whopper. It’s all a part of their promotion of the new Harley Quinn Birds Of Prey movie. You must actually bring in a printed picture and stuff it into a box. You can’t just show their current social media profile you are still stalking. Did you keep pictures of your ex on your phone or did you delete them all?