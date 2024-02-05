Burger King Will Pay A Fan $1 Million To Design Its Next Whopper

Burger King has just launched a new “Million Dollar Whopper Contest” that allows customers to submit their best Whopper ideas to win $1 million and have their creations sold in restaurants across the United States for a limited time.

According to the company, “There are more than 200,000 possible customized combinations for the Whopper.

Only Burger King’s Royal Perks program members may enter the contest, but signing up is free.

Once customers submit their ideas, Burger King will use artificial intelligence to generate a rendering of their Whopper design.

What would you put on your million-dollar whopper?