Burger King’s Halloween Ghost Whopper Is Out Now, But Not In Florida

Burger King is introducing a ghostly new Whopper just in time for Halloween. The “Ghost Whopper” will be available for only a limited time (until October 24th) and features classic flame-grilled beef patties with tomato, lettuce, onions and cheese served on a “spectral white” white cheddar-flavored bun. The only problem with the spooky burger is that it will only be available at limited locations, Detroit, MI; Memphis, TN; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Antonio, TX; San Diego; San Francisco; Savannah, GA; Summerville, SC; and New Orleans will all have the “Ghost Whopper” maybe instead of trick or treating this year, a road trip would be more of a treat. What do you think of the “Ghost Whopper?” Would you take to the road to try one?