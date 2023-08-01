BurgerFi Burger Named #1 Best Fast Food Burger

BurgerFi’s BBQ Rodeo Burger is the #1 best fast-food burger.

The chain was awarded the title in USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.”

Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi said, “Being named #1 is a triple win – a win for our guests, a win for our teams, and a win for our stakeholders. Our guests are our top priority, and their overwhelming love for our BBQ Rodeo Burger speaks volumes.”

The burger features a burger seared with charred jalapeños and topped with pepper jack cheese, homemade crispy haystack onions and tangy Memphis sweet BBQ sauce.

The burger is available for a limited time.

What fast food burger do YOU think is the best?