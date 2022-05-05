Burn While You Earn At Work!

Looking to find time for a workout while you’re busy doing the 9 to five thing?

Here are some ways to sneak in some extra calorie-burning while you are on the job!

You could try doing desk pushups! You could also try incorporating a walk into any calls you have to take.

You could also try a micro-workout such as HIIT, do walking lunges between rooms or to your car, or use a stability ball as your office chair.

How do you stay healthy while sitting at work all day? Do you sit for your job all day, or are you able to take a workout break?

(EatThis)