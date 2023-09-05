Burning Man Turns Into Rain Man

This year’s Burning Man in Nevada turned out to be a major bust as rains and mud trapped thousands of event goers. Restrictions were lifted yesterday and a mass “exodus” began with 64,000 attendees driving out. Hundreds of vehicles are finally able to leave the Burning Man festival grounds after heavy rains trapped tens of thousands of people in the makeshift city and surrounded them with mud too thick to drive in. Here is Diplo talking about how he, Chris Rock, Austin Butler, Cindy Crawford, and more people were able to find a way out of Burning Man.