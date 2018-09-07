Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died of heart failure.

The 82 year old actor reportedly passed away at Jupiter Medical Center.

Reynolds and his then wife Loni Anderson hosted a star studded grand opening of the Kravis Center.

Reynolds played halfback at Palm Beach High School before going to Florida State in 1954 on a football scholarship.

And recently he bought new uniforms for the Noles.

In 2015 Reynolds released a memoir and during an interview, the 79-year-old said: “Clint Eastwood and I were fired on the same day.

“They told him his Adam’s apple stuck out too far, he talked too slow and he had to get that chipped tooth fixed. I then said ‘why are you firing me?’ and they said ‘you can’t act!’”

Burt, who was told to change his name from Buddy during his first audition, continued: “So we were walking to his truck and I said ‘you’re in a hell of a lot of trouble’… I said ‘I’ll eventually learn to act. You’ll never get rid of that Adam’s apple’.”

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82. https://t.co/brB2DCQEXQ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 6, 2018

The post Burt Reynolds Dies at 82 appeared first on 850 WFTL.