Burt Reynolds Passes Away Today In Jupiter At The Age Of 82

What a sad story to report! Burt’s agent said he died of Cardiac Arrest today at Jupiter Medical Center. He’ll always been, and will always be The Bandit! (swoooooon)

He was one of the sexiest men in the 70’s and 80’s. So many classic movies that my friends and I can all quote. He was honestly one of the busiest men in show business right up until the end. He still has 3 movies still coming out.

My favorite is probably one of the best movies ever made – Smokey & The Bandit! Then again there was The Cannon Ball Run…And Boogie Nights…and The Dukes Of Hazzard! What was yours?

