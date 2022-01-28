Burt Reynolds’ ‘Smokey And The Bandit’ Car Up For Auction

Let’s face it – you’ll never be as cool as Burt Reynolds in the 1977 classic Smokey and the Bandit. But you can get close by owning his car.

A black-and-gold 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that belonged to Reynolds is going up for auction this Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It’s not the actual car Reynolds drove in the movie – but an identical one given to the late actor as a ‘thank you’ for his performance. Reynolds drove the car occasionally before selling it in 2014.

If you could own any car from a movie, what would it be?