Burt’s Bees Hidden Valley Collab Sells Out

What started as an April Fool’s Day joke ended up as a real-life product popular enough to sell out in a day.

On Wednesday, Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch announced an unusual collaboration – a set of lip balms that taste like a basket of chicken wings.

The set of four flavors included buffalo sauce, crunchy celery, fresh carrot, and Hidden Valley Ranch.

By Thursday, the collaboration was already sold out on the Burt’s Bees website.

It originally sold for $11.99.

What flavored lip balm needs to be invented?