Bus Driver Arrives at Bus Stop to Find 7-year-old Dead

Authorities are currently searching the driver who struck a 7-year-old boy and left him there to die.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am as the second-grader was waiting for his school bus to arrive to take him to school.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that the boy’s bus driver arrived at the scene to find the boy’s body laying on the side of the road and then called police. Through their forensics unit and reconstruction team, authorities were able to determine that the boy was struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene.

Update on death investigation: Investigators have determined that the child was struck by a vehicle. The investigation is continuing to determine what vehicle and the operator. The Collision Reconstruction Specialist and Forensics Unit is on scene. Anyone with info, call 627-3161 — Troop G (@PSPTroopGPIO) November 1, 2018

Detectives are now searching for the driver of the vehicle.