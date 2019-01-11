Bus Driver Saves Baby

What an incredible story! A Milwaukee bus driver is being praised as a hero after she ran through busy traffic to rescue a young child. In a video released Thursday by the Milwaukee County Transit System, Irena Ivic is driving her route when a girl, who’s less than a year old, can be seen running across a highway overpass. The child is barefoot and wearing a onesie. Ivic immediately stops the bus and runs outside, dodging traffic as she heads toward the endangered child. When she scoops her up, it’s clear the girl is shivering and crying. Ivic can be heard saying, “Oh my God, I’m shaking” when she boards the bus with the child in her arms. Surprisingly, the episode didn’t mark the first time a Milwaukee transit employee mounted a daring rescue. The MCTS says eight other lost or missing children have been found by bus drivers in recent years.