Bus Driver Under Investigation After Forcing Student off the bus and into Fight with Bully

Authorities are investigating a bus driver after video surfaced showing the driver yell at and force a student terrified of facing a bully, off of the bus and into harm’s way.

The incident occurred on January 17th in Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

The video shows the boy crying and begging the bus driver to drop him off to his house instead of the bus stop so he could avoid being attacked by another student.

Instead of listening to the boy’s concerns, the bus driver yells at the student and tells him multiple times to get off of the bus. Another student can also be heard in the background threatening to physically remove the boy from the bus.

When the boy finally does comply, he is immediately chased and attacked by an older student.

Authorities are now looking into multiple cellphone videos and the school bus surveillance video to determine what occurred.

The Locust Grove school district since sent out a notice to parents to let them know about the ongoing investigation but is still employing the bus driver until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story.