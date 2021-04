Do you have an adorable pooch? Does your dog like beer? Busch Beer just announced they want to hire a dog as their new CTO . . . that’s Chief Tasting Officer . . . to try their non-alcoholic beer for dogs called “Dog Brew” and be the face of the brand. And the dog will get paid $20,000 for the job. If you want to enter your dog, you can apply by tweeting to Busch before the end of the month.