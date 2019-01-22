Business Assistance For Furloughed Government Employees

The government shutdown is the longest in modern US history and entered its 25th

day. Understanding how tough this is on families who are going without a much-needed paycheck we are asking local businesses to come to their aid and offer freebies up to government employees.

Here is a list of businesses that are helping out during the shutdown:

– Hop Life Brewing is offering a free beer to furloughed federal employees when they present their I.D.

– There’s a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where you can

buy a beer for a federal employee who’s out of work right now because of the government shutdown.

– Mondo’s Pizza in Stuart FL is offering a Free 10” Pizza until Valentine’s Day with a Gov ID