Business Assistance For Furloughed Government Employees

The government shutdown is the longest in modern US history and entered its 25th
day. Understanding how tough this is on families who are going without a much-needed paycheck we are asking local businesses to come to their aid and offer freebies up to government employees.
Here is a list of businesses that are helping out during the shutdown:
– Hop Life Brewing is offering a free beer to furloughed federal employees when they present their I.D.
– There’s a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where you can
buy a beer for a federal employee who’s out of work right now because of the government shutdown.
– Mondo’s Pizza in Stuart FL is offering a Free 10” Pizza until Valentine’s Day with a Gov ID
Southern Salt Therapies – free salt therapy sessions to all government employees affected by the shut down (with ID)
Rocco’s Tacos is giving up to $20 in free food until 1/20/19. Taco Tuesday and alcohol not included
Shindig Irish Pub did a free burger for federal employees with ID badge.
Zoo Miami is offering free admission with ID
Jazzercise Lake Worth will offer a free month at our fitness studio.
Palm beach county offers Free breakfast and lunch to students whose parents are government employees
– Summit Blvd Animal Hospital, Dr. Dr Arun is offering free office visit and exam during Govt Shutdown
– Humane Society of Tampa Bay offers free pet food to government workers during shutdown
– Kapow Noodle Bar – WPB

Come in to Kapow and get your meal AND first two draft beers FOR FREE*!

*Must be a current government worker and must present your government ID to receive this special.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FL toddler surrenders to police during father’s arrest Catholic school closes for the day over student safety concerns after viral encounter Trump tells Sarah Sanders ‘not to bother’ with briefings, ‘press covers her rudely’ Watch Live: Senate debates on bill to re-open government, fund wall Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Fills Final Vacant Supreme Court Seat Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration’s Transgender Military Ban, No Action on DACA
Comments