Busy Rob Thomas says Matchbox Twenty will release new music, tour or no tour

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Matchbox Twenty's summer tour is supposed to start in July, but frontman Rob Thomas says it'll likely be postponed. However, he says new Matchbox Twenty music is still in our future.

"Before the tour, the plan was always to...put something new out there," Rob tells ABC Audio. "And then we thought we were going to put it on hold...but then we realized, 'Why?' I mean, if we have some new music that we're proud of, we should still put it out there so people can listen to it. And then when we eventually tour, we'll just put some more out."

Rob's also working on new solo music, plus a variety of other projects, including Rock the House for Animals, a livestream telethon he's staging Thursday night with Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw to raise money for the Humane Society.

"You know, people are having a hard time feeding their children, so obviously people are having a hard time taking care of their pets," Rob explains. "That's always kind of a consequence of...any catastrophe."

"So we tried to figure out what we could do about it, not only to bring awareness, but to also bring some levity to somebody's day," he adds. "At the end of the day, me and Chris and Gavin, we're entertainers."

The telethon starts April 30 at 7 p.m. ET on the Humane Society's Facebook and YouTube; Rob will perform and co-host with wife Marisol.

As for COVID-19, Rob says Marisol is immunocompromised, but quarantine hasn't been too bad.

"We're a little extra cautious..[we] just try to completely sterilize everything as much as you can," he says. "But fortunately because...we have some space in our house and we're out in the country...overall, I mean, there's nothing to complain about."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.