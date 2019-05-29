But How Much Is TOO MUCH?!? I Love Coffee!!

While you’ve been hearing that a cup of joe a day is good for you if you drink six or more cups a day you’re increasing your risk of heart disease.

This fact was found in a study done by the University of South Australia, who found that heavy coffee drinkers were at a higher risk of heart disease across the board.

Reason being, high levels of caffeine can give a person high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart disease. If a person has six cups of coffee a day that’s 570 milligrams of caffeine which is well above the average of 95 milligrams in one cup.

How many cups of coffee do you drink a day? Do you know of someone who drinks large amounts of coffee each day? What do you drink in place of coffee?