But They Don’t Have Cell Phones! How Do They Know I Need The “Amish Uber?”

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say this guy is about to get booted from his Amish community.

An enterprising Amish man in Michigan (no, it’s not Weird Al) has started his own “Amish Uber” service – with his horse!!

The tiny rural town of Colon, MI doesn’t have many Uber drivers around, so Timothy Hochstedler has begun offering rides in his horse and buggy, for a fee of $5.

Hochstedler says he started the service because “Uber is hot right now, so we have Amish Uber.” The buggy might not get you there fast, but you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the scenery.

Does ‘Amish Uber’ sound more enjoyable than regular Uber? Can we get some Amish here in WPB!?!? I would totally use it! Would you?